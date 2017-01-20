HIGHLIGHTS Kathy and Frank Horan to perform community service

Lynn May, Peter Quoma killed in February 2016 accident

A Medford husband and wife who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash last year pleaded guilty Friday and are expected to perform community service in lieu of jail.

Frank Horan, 69, admitted in a Riverhead court that he drove his wife, Kathy Horan, 62, home after she struck a group of people inspecting damage from another accident that had just happened on Granny Road in Medford on Feb. 19, 2016.

The owner of the parked car, Lynn May, 58, of Lake Grove, was pinned against her car, and died from her injuries eight days later. Peter Quoma, 28, of Selden, who had just gotten out of his car after striking a parked car, died the day of the collision.

“My son is laying in a grave. She gets to hug her grandchildren and talk to her children. I got to go to a grave to talk to my son. It’s not fair at all,” said Peter Quoma’s mother, Jan Quoma, of Medford.

Members of the May family declined to comment Friday as they left the Suffolk County Court, but members of the Quoma family were very upset with the deal reached by Horans’ attorneys and Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota’s office.

Garry Quoma, Peter Quoma’s father, said the Horans should serve jail time.

“Community service for killing two people, I think that is ridiculous,” he said. “I feel she should do a minimum of two years.”

Initially, Spota’s office took the position that Frank Horan, a passenger in his wife’s car, was as criminally liable for the deaths because he drove her away from the crash. Frank Horan was charged as an accomplice.

The crime is the act of leaving the scene without reporting the incident, prosecutors said, and not the crash itself.

The Horans were each indicted on two counts of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting that resulted in death, one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting that resulted in serious physical injury, and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting involving personal injury.

Under the agreement, Kathy Horan pleaded guilty to two counts of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting that resulted in death. The charges against Frank Horan were dismissed. He was indicted Friday on a new charge of fourth-degree criminal facilitation, to which he pleaded guilty.

In exchange, Kathy Horan is expected to be sentenced to 560 hours of community service and 5 years of probation in lieu of 4 months in jail. Frank Horan is expected to be sentenced to 280 hours of community service and 3 years of probation in lieu of 60 days in jail.

State Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins set sentencing for March 27.

An investigation determined the crash was an accident, a prosecutor told Collins. At the time of the crash, Kathy Horan was not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and she was going 5 miles over the speed limit.

The Horans admitted that when they got home they called a friend, a retired police officer, and not 911. They didn’t call 911 until about 2 1/2 hours later.

The couple declined to comment Friday as they left the courthouse, but earlier in the day inside Collins’ courtroom they had apologized to the Quoma and the May families for the pain they’ve caused.

“Please know we are good people who made a terrible mistake,” Frank Horan said.