New York’s highest court has denied a motion for former Nassau County police official William Flanagan to reargue his case following its February decision upholding his misdemeanor corruption conviction.

Authorities said Flanagan, 59, got out of jail March 31 after surrendering Feb. 23 to serve a jail term for his 2013 conviction on a conspiracy count and two official misconduct charges.

Flanagan, who maintains his innocence, served the time behind bars in Suffolk County after jail officials requested the transfer out of the county where Flanagan had been a law enforcement official.

The Court of Appeals upheld Flanagan’s conviction after years of appeals that followed a Nassau trial involving the 2009 theft of more than $10,000 worth of electronics from John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore.

A jury found the now-retired second deputy police commissioner refused to press charges against student Zachary Parker, whose father, Gary Parker, was a longtime donor to police causes. Prosecutors said Flanagan abused his authority to get police to return the electronics to the school, and the student’s father repaid the favor with steakhouse gift cards and a state-of-the-art flashlight.

Flanagan retired in 2012 after 29 years on Nassau’s police force. Two other Nassau police officials, both also now retired, pleaded guilty to official misconduct charges in the case.

Flanagan’s attorney Donna Aldea, of Garden City, declined to comment Wednesday on the Court of Appeals’ Tuesday ruling. She had argued in a motion that the court appeared to have “overlooked or misapprehended” elements of the case, including by improperly relying on a theory that wasn’t part of the indictment regarding official misconduct and was disavowed by prosecutors at trial.

However, Nassau Assistant District Attorney Yael Levy responded to the motion by saying “the court misapprehended nothing,” and the defense’s contentions lacked merit.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas in a statement Wednesday pointed to the upheld conviction and commended her staff for their work “holding this defendant accountable for the criminal betrayal of the trust placed in him.”