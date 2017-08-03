A Garden City Park assistant fire chief was arraigned on felony and other charges Thursday after he allegedly chased his wife and mother-in-law at home and destroyed their cellphones and a television, according to court documents.

Matthew Flood, 38, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Flood, released on his own recognizance, is listed as first assistant chief on the Garden City Park Fire Department website.

Attorney Michael Franzese of Mineola said his client denies all the allegations: “There’s no proof of what she said.”

According to the complaint against him, Flood threatened to kill his wife at their home and fought with his mother-in-law on April 30, forcing them to run to a bedroom and lock the door, which he broke open.

He also used his fist to punch his wife’s 50-inch television, the court papers said, and when she and his mother-in-law started recording his actions at various points, he broke their cellphones by bending them.

The fight occurred in the presence of at least one child, the complaint said.