A Suffolk County police officer was arrested Thursday on charges that he twice forced a woman in custody to engage in a sex act at a police precinct, federal prosecutors said in court papers.
Christopher McCoy, 38, of Sayville, was charged with violating the civil rights of the woman, who was arrested on March 16 in Wyandanch after a traffic stop, said the papers filed in federal District...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
More coverageCops: Weaving driver with phone had no license
Southold Town police responding to a report of a motorist weaving across lanes of trafficMan stabs acquaintance in back, cops say
A Rockville Centre man has been charged with stabbing an acquaintance in the back, NassauSources: DA investigator fired after accusations
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.