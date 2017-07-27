Subscribe
    Court papers: Suffolk cop sexually assaulted woman in custody

    Suffolk County police Officer Christopher McCoy arrives at

    Suffolk County police Officer Christopher McCoy arrives at federal court in Central Islip on Thursday, July 27, 2017. (Credit: James Carbone)

    A Suffolk County police officer was arrested Thursday on charges that he twice forced a woman in custody to engage in a sex act at a police precinct, federal prosecutors said in court papers.

    Christopher McCoy, 38, of Sayville, was charged with violating the civil rights of the woman, who was arrested on March 16 in Wyandanch after a traffic stop, said the papers filed in federal District...

