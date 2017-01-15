A Mastic woman died Sunday morning, a day after she was pinned between her SUV and a gas pump when a driver who had overdosed on heroin crashed her car into a Shirley gas station, authorities said.

The woman, Rosalie Koenig, 62, had to be cut free by medical crews after she became pinned between the pump and her Nissan Frontier, police said. The driver, Renee McKinney, 53, of Mastic, was charged with driving while impaired by drugs.

Koenig died at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

McKinney was driving her 2002 Nissan Altima north on William Floyd Parkway near Moriches-Middle Island Road about 11:30 a.m. Saturday when she tried to turn into a Mobil station and hit a gas pump where Koenig was pumping gas on the other side, authorities said.

McKinney was taken after the crash to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in Patchogue where a blood test was taken.

McKinney did not speak during her brief arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip. Judge Gaetan B. Lozito set McKinney’s bail at $100,000 cash or $300,000 bond. Lozito said the current misdemeanor charge could be upgraded because of Koenig’s death.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Croce said Koenig died in surgery. He also cited McKinney’s multiple felony convictions, as well as several misdemeanors and instances when she failed to appear in court. Online court documents show McKinney’s criminal history, including convictions for attempted robbery, prostitution, petit larceny, attempted petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Lozito did not revoke McKinney’s driving privileges immediately because the results of her blood test have not yet been released.

Renee McKinney, 53, of Mastic, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, and charged with driving while impaired by drugs after she tried to turn into a Mobil station in Shirley and struck a gas pump that left Rosalie Koenig, 62, of Mastic, pinned between the pump and her own SUV, Suffolk police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

Laura Stein, McKinney’s Legal Aid Society lawyer, declined to comment. A spokesman for the Suffolk County district attorney could not immediately be reached.

The criminal complaint states that McKinney had overdosed on heroin before the crash. Police found her unconscious and exhibiting signs of an opiate overdose when they found her in the driver’s seat after the crash. She was given Narcan, which reverses opiate overdoses, and she told authorities that she had used heroin, the complaint said.

“This arrest is based in part on the defendant’s admission that she committed this crime,” the complaint said.