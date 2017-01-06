A $390,000 embezzlement scheme at a Port Washington cosmetics company unraveled when one of the thieves returned from sick leave with a phony doctor’s note, Nassau County prosecutors said Friday.
The unidentified company fired Seul Han, 31, of Queens, from his job as logistics manager last year when questions arose about the note, and then found problems with his record-keeping, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.
Most Popular
The company did an audit, found invoices for fictitious purchases from July 28, 2014, through March 18, 2016, and contacted prosecutors, Singas said.
Han was arrested Thursday along with Hyun Joon Kim, 44, also of Queens, and arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of grand larceny and falsifying business records.
Each faces a maximum of 5 to 15 years if convicted. Bail was set at $30,000 bond or $20,000 cash for Han and $20,000 bond or $12,500 cash for Kim, according to to online court records. Neither defendant had posted the bail as of Friday, the records show.
Attorneys for the men could not be reached for comment.
Singas said Han wrote out checks for the fictitious purchases to a company where Kim was a principal.
Kim would then deposit the checks and split with proceeds, getting 40 percent to Han’s 60 percent, Singas said.
She said the men used the stolen money for vacations, leasing an automobile and “various household expenses.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.