A Brentwood man convicted last month of committing sex crimes against two young girls was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said Monday.
Augustine Ortiz, 24, of Walton Street, was found guilty of one count of rape in the first degree, one count of sexual abuse in the first degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the attack on a 9-year old victim.
The jury convicted Ortiz of one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the case of the second victim, who was 7 years old at the time of the 2015 crime.
Judge Barbara Kahn sentenced Ortiz to 15 years in a state correctional facility and 20 years of post-release supervision, and issued three orders of protection for the victims and their mother.
The district attorney’s office’s recommended Ortiz be sentenced to the maximum prison sentence of 25 years in jail, Spota said.
