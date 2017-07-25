A Glen Head man has been convicted of drunken driving in a March 2016 incident in which he was arrested after driving 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced Tuesday.
A jury found Kevin Kralick, 37, guilty Monday of driving while intoxicated following a nine-day trial.
Kralick was northbound on Bryant Avenue in Roslyn Heights when Nassau police officers observed him swerving and driving well over the speed limit, Singas said in a release. Police also observed Kralick’s 2013 Subaru repeatedly crossing a double-yellow line into oncoming traffic.
After pulling him over, officers said Kralick appeared to be intoxicated, noting that he swayed while standing, had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, and had glassy eyes and slurred speech, according to Singas’ office.
The defendant was arrested after refusing a breath test. He also refused a second breath test at police headquarters, prosecutors said.
“This defendant endangered every driver and pedestrian when he drove drunk through Roslyn swerving out of his lane at twice the legal speed limit,” Singas said in a statement. There were no injuries reported.
Kralick faces 16 months to 4 years in prison at his sentencing on Sept. 25.
