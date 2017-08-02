A Huntington man pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated vehicular assault stemming from a 2016 drunken driving crash in Woodbury that left a mother and daughter severely injured, authorities said.

Eugene Golden, 61, also pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree assault and aggravated operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor, Nassau County prosecutors said.

Golden is due back in court Nov. 15, when he is expected to be sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison, officials said.

Garden City attorney Steven Epstein, who is representing Golden, wasn’t immediately available for comment.

“A 10-year-old girl and her mother are forced to live with these permanent and debilitating injuries because of the defendant’s criminal actions,” Singas said in a statement. “This crash reminds us of the dangers that drunk driving poses to innocent people — and it will not be tolerated in Nassau County.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Prosecutors said Golden was driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV north on Woodbury Road at 9:38 p.m. on March 8, 2016, when he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Nissan Versa.

The Nissan was driven by a 43-year-old woman who had her 10-year-old daughter in the backseat, prosecutors said.

The mother had part of her colon surgically removed and sustained fractures to her ribs, shoulder and spine as a result of the crash, prosecutors said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Her 10-year-old daughter required three brain surgeries. Both victims continue to deal with significant medical issues, officials said.

The crash occurred less than a half-mile from a restaurant where prosecutors said the defendant had been drinking to excess.