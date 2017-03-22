A Brooklyn man was convicted Wednesday of slashing a Deer Park woman in her home in 2015, prosecutors said.
Adam Whitfield, 31, of Park Place, was found guilty of second-degree assault after a bench trial in Riverhead, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.
Whitfield used a folding knife to slash the woman in her Crossway Drive home on Oct. 6, 2015, causing a cut to her right cheek that required eight stitches, Spota said in a news release.
“Whitfield told police officers that he ‘just wanted to talk to her, but (the situation) got out of hand,’ ” Spota said.
Whitfield faces up to 7 years in prison at his scheduled May 3 sentencing by State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro.
