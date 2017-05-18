A Long Beach man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and 5 years of post-release supervision for fatally shooting another man at a party in a dispute over a woman, prosecutors said Thursday.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced the Wednesday sentencing in the 2014 incident in a news release.

Antonio Webb, 25, pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon during a March 6 trial before acting Supreme Court Justice Teresa Corrigan, prosecutors said.

“This defendant’s unconscionable recklessness cost a man his life and left his two young children without a father,” Singas said in a statement. “I have said it time and time again — gun violence will not be tolerated in our communities — and we will vigorously prosecute these senseless crimes. I hope this sentence provides some measure of comfort to Mr. Brown’s family.”

Singas said that on Sept. 27, 2014, at about 12:40 a.m., a group of people were gathered at a tattoo party at the Channel Park Homes near 5 Birch Court in Long Beach. After an altercation between two other men, Webb, armed with a pistol, fired several times into the group.

Webb shot Long Beach resident Tyrenzo Brown, 28, multiple times and the victim was taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds, Singas said.

Singas added the shooting was the result of a dispute between Webb and a friend of the victim over a woman.

Webb was found in the same housing complex where the shooting occurred and was arrested Oct. 1, 2014, by members of the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad and Long Beach Police Department following a chase.

During the trial Webb’s attorney, Jeffrey Groder of Mineola, told jurors there was no forensic evidence linking Webb to the killing and that they were relying on testimony from witnesses who could not be trusted.