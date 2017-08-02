A Hampton Bays man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in Southampton Village, authorities said.
Marvin Siciliano-Nunez, 20, was convicted of first- and second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree attempted rape and two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing on June 14.
State Supreme Court Justice Peter Mayer in Riverhead also imposed 15 years of post-release supervision, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said.
On Aug. 5, 2016, prosecutors said Siciliano-Nunez broke into a Southampton home and threatened a 19-year-old woman inside with a baseball bat before forcing her to perform a sex act. Authorities also said he stole a skateboard, phone and jewelry.
He was arrested after a pursuit by Southampton police.
Comments
