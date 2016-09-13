A Nassau police detective was suspended without pay and charged with assault Tuesday after prosecutors said he restrained a man outside a bar in 2015 who later died after being placed in police custody, authorities said.

Det. Karl Snelders, 55, of Port Jefferson Station was arraigned on a charge of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, in connection with the incident, which took place outside the Rocky Point Ale House on Oct. 3, 2015, while he was off-duty, prosecutors said.

Snelders, a 30-year veteran of the Nassau County Police Department assigned to the Nassau County district attorney’s office, has been suspended without pay effective Tuesday, Chief of Department Steven Skrynecki said in a written statement.

The department is conducting an internal affairs investigation into the incident, he said.

Glenn Ciccone, president of the Nassau Detectives Association Inc., the union representing the police department’s detectives, did not respond to several phone calls and text messages Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, Michael Murphy, 42, of Rocky Point, who had hypertensive cardiovascular disease, obesity and bronchial asthma, died on the way to the hospital, prosecutors said.

Snelders was at the bar that night with a group of friends, including Scott Loeser, 52, of Rocky Point, according to Glenn Kurtzrock, a Suffolk County assistant district attorney.

Loeser was charged with second-degree attempted assault and third-degree assault, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Snelders was released on his own recognizance Tuesday.

Loeser surrendered to prosecutors Tuesday and also was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned in a Riverhead courtroom, according to Loeser’s attorney, Joseph LoPiccolo of Garden City.

Snelders’ attorney, Joseph Conway of Mineola, could not immediately be reached Tuesday.

Kurtzrock said the incident at the bar began after Murphy pulled a pocket knife on Snelders’ group after an argument. One person in the group said that Murphy had stabbed him, prompting bar employers to take Murphy outside the bar, he said.

Murphy then re-entered the bar through a side door, but left through a back door, he said.

Snelders followed Murphy, according to Kurtzrock, who added that Snelders told the victim to wait for the police.

At some point, Snelders tried to get Murphy onto the ground, Kurtzrock said.

“The evidence shows that he was attempting to restrain an individual who he believed had stabbed a friend of his inside the bar,” Kurtzrock said.

Loeser — the brother of the bar patron who believed he was stabbed — had “struck Mr. Murphy at least a few times” while he was on the ground being restrained, Kurtzrock said.

Police were called and gave Murphy oxygen after he complained of breathing problems, Kurtzrock said. He didn’t appear in any apparent distress after first responders checked his vitals, according to the prosecutor.

About 10 minutes later, he began to exhibit signs of distress, Kurtzrock said.

“About a minute after they checked his vitals for a second time, he went into full cardiac arrest,” Kurtzrock said.

Kurtzrock added: “According to the medical examiner, there was no evidence [Murphy] was choked or strangled in any way.”

“It is with deep regret that Mr. Murphy passed after an incident in which he attacked Mr. Loeser’s brother with a weapon,” said LoPiccolo, who said Loeser was a construction worker.

LoPiccolo, who entered a not-guilty plea, denied his client struck Murphy “with any intent to cause injury.”

“Any action by my client was done with the intent to help subdue Mr. Murphy for the police,” LoPiccolo said.

A Newsday story about the incident published Oct. 5, 2015 read: “Police said an off-duty Nassau County Police officer was in the bar at the time but had no involvement in the incident.”

Asked about that assertion Tuesday, Justin Meyers, the Suffolk County Police Department’s chief spokesman, said: “The public information office sent out a press release on Oct. 4, 2015. It made no mention of off-duty police officers and I would refer you to the DA’s office on any further inquiries.”

Andrew Smith