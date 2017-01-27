A Queens man has admitted to stealing more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from two Home Depot stores on Long Island, officials said.
Kevin Marmolejo, 21, of Maspeth, pleaded guilty Wednesday to burglary in the third degree, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said.
Marmolejo and an accomplice, Armando Diaz, 43, of College Point, were stopped by police in Queens on Jan. 10 and their vehicle was found to contain materials stolen earlier in the day from a Home Depot store on Jericho Turnpike in Jericho and a Home Depot on Commack Road in Deer Park, Brown said.
Queens Supreme Court Justice Stephanie Zaro has indicated she will impose a term of 6 months in jail and 5 years supervised release when Marmolejo is sentenced March 1, Brown said.
The case against Diaz is pending, Brown said
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.