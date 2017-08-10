A Queens man stole more than $144,000 from the Woodbury insurance brokerage house where he worked, writing fraudulent checks and depositing them into a personal account in his and his wife’s name, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Mohan Jitlal, 37, was arrested and charged Wednesday with second-degree grand larceny and eight counts of first-degree falsifying business records, authorities said.

If convicted, he faces 5 to 15 years in prison.

Singas said the scheme unraveled after a fraud investigator for Capital One Bank called the insurance brokerage where Jitlal worked on June 27, 2016, to ask about a suspicious check payable to “Janet B” for $3,925.49. The investigator said the payee was “unknown” to the company, prompting an internal investigation, Singas said, that determined 29 fraudulent checks had been written — for a total of $144,245.75.

Jitlal was fired from the company on June 28, 2016.

An official complaint was filed against him with the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office on Dec. 7.

Singas said an investigation revealed that the thefts took place between July 2012 and June 2016. Some of those checks were made payable to Jitlal’s wife, who Singas said in a statement was not involved in the scheme.

Jitlal worked as a senior analyst at the Woodbury brokerage, which was not named. Singas said his duties included requesting — and paying — disbursements to insurance carriers.

Singas said Jitlal had “no authorization to request” the checks deposited in his personal accounts at the Capital One and TD Bank branches in Nassau and Queens. “This defendant allegedly stole more than $144,000 from his employer and used the money to pay off gambling debts and other personal expenses,” Singas said, adding: “Would-be embezzlers should know that their crimes leave a paper trail that investigators can follow, and when caught, they will face serious criminal consequences.”

Jitlal was arraigned Wednesday before District Court Judge Darlene Harris and was conditionally released to probation, while also ordered to surrender his passport.

He is due back in court on Sept. 25.