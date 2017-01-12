Two Queens men have been charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and other crimes after, prosecutors said, they loaded up shopping carts at Home Depot stores in Nassau, Suffolk and Queens on four separate occasions since Aug. 17 — walking out the door without paying the bill.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said the two men arrested Tuesday stole more than $14,000 worth of building materials through their brazen scheme, one simply walking out of the stores with the goods while the other distracted employees.

Armando Diaz, 43, of 23rd Avenue, College Point, and Kevin Marmolejo, 21, of 59th Road, Maspeth, were arraigned Wednesday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Bruna DiBiase on a complaint charging them with third-degree burglary, third-degree and fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fifth-degree conspiracy, Brown said.

Diaz was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail and faces up to 7 years in prison.

Marmolejo, who additionally was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, was ordered held on $50,000 bail and faces 15 years in prison. Authorities said Marmolejo had $460 in counterfeit $20 bills when arrested.

Both men are due back in court on Jan. 25.

Authorities said there are still “unapprehended” suspects in the case, but did not say if additional arrests are pending.

The thefts took place at Home Depot stores in Jericho, Deer Park, Flushing and East Elmhurst, authorities said. They were arrested after being stopped by the NYPD at 130th Street and 23rd Avenue in Queens on Tuesday, and Brown said in a statement, they’d stolen goods earlier that morning from the Home Depots in Jericho and Deer Park. At the time of their arrests, authorities said, the pair were in possession of more than $6,000 in stolen merchandise.

Brown said that on Aug. 17, Diaz and “an unapprehended individual” were see on video surveillance entering the Home Depot store in Flushing at about 7 a.m. About 40 minutes later, Brown said, Diaz and the unidentified man bypassed the cashiers and walked out of the store with a shopping cart filled with 5-gallon drums of paint, sheets of Plexiglas, bi-fold doors and other items worth almost $4,000.

On Oct. 26, Brown said, Diaz and “a different unapprehended individual” entered the Home Depot in East Elmhurst and walked out about 40 minutes later with an assortment of goods worth about $4,500.

The spree leading to the arrests Tuesday involved Diaz and Marmolejo, Brown said, and began at about 6 a.m. with the theft of goods — including epoxy, Tyvek house wrap, primer sealer, vinyl flooring, garbage bags and other merchandise worth more than $3,500 — from the store in Jericho. From there, Brown said, the pair drove to the Home Depot in Deer Park, where the stole recessed lighting, a ceiling medallion, a Moen faucet and other goods worth about $2,500 before fleeing the store.

Police said that after his arrest, Marmolejo said that “the scheme was for him to stop near the cashier with the cart of building materials” as Diaz “spoke to a distracted employee at the self-checkout registers.”

At some point, Marmolejo said, Diaz would command him to leave in Spanish — and he’d walk out with the cart.

“The defendants in this case are accused of going from store to store with the intent of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise,” Brown said in a statement. “The men are accused of going on shopping sprees and then exiting the stores without stopping at the cashier to pay ... This kind of thievery will not be tolerated.”