A father was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after leaving his two young daughters in his car while he shopped inside a Long Beach grocery store Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Long Beach Police Commissioner Michael Tangney said the man left his daughters, ages 3 and 5, in his car in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop at 85 E. Park Ave. for about 20 minutes before cops were called to the scene about 4:05 p.m.
The children weren’t injured as a result, the commissioner said.
“A passerby notified police who responded and after making [an] announcement over the store’s PA system, the father came out and was arrested,” Tangney said in a text message.
The father’s name and address were being withheld Wednesday night pending notification of the children’s mother, Tangney said. It was unclear who took custody of the children after the arrest.
He was charged with two counts of acting in a manor injurious to a child and will be arraigned Thursday in Long Beach court, the commissioner said.
