A man sitting in a car on the street in Deer Park was shot twice and seriously wounded Friday morning, police said.

The Deer Park resident, 35, was taken to a hospital, Suffolk County police said.

The shooting occurred at 2:12 a.m. at the corner of Emerson Street and Deer Park Boulevard.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 631-854-8152, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.