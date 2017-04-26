The jury in the trial of Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu for allegedly sexually abusing his foster sons resumed its deliberations Wednesday for the third day.
The panel of six women and six men in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead deliberated for a day and a half without reaching a verdict.
On Tuesday, jurors made two requests.
In the first note, the jurors asked Suffolk County Court Judge Barbara Kahn for the dates when one of the alleged victims lived in Gonzales-Mugaburu’s house.
In the second note, they wanted to know the difference between “course of sexual conduct and predatory sexual assault,” and asked the judge to define both charges.
Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, is accused of sexually abusing six boys between 1996 and 2016 when the children came to Ridge to live with him as his foster sons.
The 17-count indictment against Gonzales-Mugaburu also included charges he endangered the welfare of two other boys, and sexual misconduct that involved a family dog.
Gonzales-Mugaburu, who was arrested Jan. 20, 2016, has pleaded not guilty.
