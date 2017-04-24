Jury deliberations are scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of a Ridge foster father charged with sexually abusing six boys in his care and endangering the welfare of two others who lived with him.

The trial of Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, started March 29 in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead and ended with summations Friday. The most serious charge in a 17-count indictment, predatory sexual assault against a child, carries a maximum sentence of 25 years to life.

Also included among the charges is sexual misconduct for allegedly having sex with a family dog. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between Aug. 1, 1996, and Jan. 19, 2016.

Gonzales-Mugaburu was arrested on Jan. 20 of last year and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to prosecutors, the boys involved went to live with Gonzales-Mugaburu as his foster children, but he eventually adopted the six boys he is accused of molesting over two decades.

During the trial before Judge Barbara Kahn, some of the accusers testified they did not tell their teachers, therapists or social workers about the alleged abuse because they were afraid of Gonzales-Mugaburu. Some of the boys said he routinely beat them, while others said his punishment included starvation.

One of the defense attorneys, Donald Mates Jr., of Hauppauge, contended in the trial that the accusers did not report the abuse at the time because Gonzales-Mugaburu didn’t do it. Mates said the accusers’ stories were also not believable.

“It’s the quality of the evidence, not the quantity of the evidence, you should be focusing on,” Mates told jurors during closing arguments.

In her closing statement, Suffolk Assistant Attorney Christina Pinnola told the jury, “You didn’t hear from one kid, two kids; you heard from eight boys.” She added, “Each of these kids corroborated each other.”

With Lisa Irizarry