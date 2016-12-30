Second Squad detectives are investigating a South Huntington home invasion in which a dog was wounded by gunfire on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, Suffolk County police said. (Credit: Stringer News Service)
Second Squad detectives are investigating a South Huntington home invasion in which a dog was wounded by gunfire, Suffolk County police said Friday.
When two masked men entered a home on Magerus Street late Thursday a resident ran into a bedroom, police said.
One of the masked men fired a shot through the bedroom door, injuring the dog, police said.
The resident was not injured,...
The resident was not injured, and the dog was taken to a veterinary hospital where it is expected to survive, a police spokeswoman said.
Police did not immediately know if the two masked intruders made off with any proceeds.
