Two Long Island salesmen have been sentenced to federal prison terms for their role in a fraudulent investment scheme involving vending machines, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.
Scott M. Doumas, 44, of East Setauket, was sentenced to 4 years in prison and ordered to pay $290,664 in restitution, the department said.
Paul E Raia, 65, of Brookhaven, was sentenced to 3 years in prison and ordered to pay $339,354 in restitution, the department said.
The sentences were imposed this week by U.S. District Court Judge Joan M. Azrack in federal court in Central Islip, the department said.
Both men worked at the Deer Park firm Multivend LLC, also known as Vendstar, which made about $10 million to $12 million in sales annually before closing in July 2010, prosecutors said.
The men were among 22 people charged between 2011 and 2013 with misrepresenting likely profits when they sold vending machines and supplies of nuts and candy to investors.
All 22 individuals have been convicted and 18 have been sentenced, the Justice Department said.
Company sales representatives sometimes lied and claimed they had their own profitable vending routes, and misled investors about the quality of locations and other aspects of the business, prosecutors said.
