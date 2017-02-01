Masked men attempted to rob a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver early Wednesday in Carle Place, Nassau County police said.

One of the masked men opened the driver’s door as man, 52, was stopped near the delivery address on Clearland Avenue about 1:20 a.m. police said.

After the driver pulled the door closed and drove away, the rear window was shattered by an unknown object, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats

No injuries were reported.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.