Drivers who appeared ready for a drag race on Medford roads Wednesday night scattered at the approach of a highway patrol officer, Suffolk County police said.
The officer was going west on the Long Island Expressway just after 8:30 p.m. when he noticed what seemed to be a “speed contest” being organized on the westbound service road, just west of County Road 101, also known as Sills Road, police said.
He got to the spot just before what he believed to be the start of a race, but the first two dragsters drove around him to get to the expressway and disappeared, police said.
The highway patrolman, along with other responding officers, checked the remaining drivers’ identification and issued tickets to some for equipment violations, police said.
Other details were not immediately available.
