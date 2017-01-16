A driver pulled over for a traffic violation sped off as the officer reached in to turn off the engine Monday night, but he eluded capture after crashing and bailing out, Riverhead police said.

Police had stopped the vehicle by a traffic circle just before 8 p.m. not far from Main Street, and officers discovered there was a county warrant for him.

“That person decided he wasn’t going to stay pulled over,” said Riverhead Sgt. Brian Gleason. “The officer tried to reach into the car to turn the key off and he took off with the car, so the officer had to pull his arm out.”

The officer, who did not sustain serious injuries, jumped back into his vehicle for pursuit along Route 24 but lost sight of the motorist, police said. The officer did not have to go to the hospital, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Shortly afterward, state police saw the suspect’s vehicle crashed against the fence of a Brown Street home but the driver was gone, Gleason said.

Authorities cordoned off the area and searched by air and with police dogs but called off the hunt less than an hour later.

“We know who the person is because that officer has had prior dealings with him,” Gleason said. “He’s been arrested for narcotics in the past and he’s been known to carry a gun.”

Gleason said he was not sure if the officer was dragged by the suspect’s vehicle for any distance and was waiting to talk to him to determine the charges and details on the traffic violation and warrant.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call police at 631-727-4500.