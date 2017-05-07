Suffolk County police say they are seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of a car that overturned and crashed into a parked pickup truck in Bay Shore before the motorist fled.
Police said the crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Potter Boulevard and that no injuries were reported.
According to police, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata struck a parked 2002 GMC Sierra and that the driver of the Sonata fled the scene.
A police spokeswoman said no further details about the incident were available.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 800-200-TIPS.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.