The driver of this pickup truck was charged with leaving the scene of an accident late Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, after his truck collided with a car at an intersection in North Lindenhurst and he fled, Suffolk County police said. (Credit: Paul Mazza)
A Massapequa man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident late Monday after his truck collided with a car at an intersection in North Lindenhurst and he fled, police said.
Tyler Bravo, 22, was arrested a short time after the crash, which Suffolk County police said occurred at Wellwood Avenue and Straight Path at 11:06 p.m.
Bravo is scheduled for arraignment in First District...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
A Massapequa man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident late Monday after his truck collided with a car at an intersection in North Lindenhurst and he fled, police said.
Tyler Bravo, 22, was arrested a short time after the crash, which Suffolk County police said occurred at Wellwood Avenue and Straight Path at 11:06 p.m.
Bravo is scheduled for arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.
See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Police said Bravo was driving a 2002 Dodge pickup truck when he collided with a 2009 Hyundai Elantra, then fled.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
Additional details were not available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.