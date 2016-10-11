A Massapequa man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident late Monday after his truck collided with a car at an intersection in North Lindenhurst and he fled, police said.

Tyler Bravo, 22, was arrested a short time after the crash, which Suffolk County police said occurred at Wellwood Avenue and Straight Path at 11:06 p.m.

Bravo is scheduled for arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.

Police said Bravo was driving a 2002 Dodge pickup truck when he collided with a 2009 Hyundai Elantra, then fled.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Additional details were not available.