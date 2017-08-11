Two people were injured Friday morning when two vehicles collided in Baldwin, Nassau County police said.
One of the drivers was in custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a police spokesman said.
The crash occurred at 5:15 a.m. on Grand Avenue at Stratford Road. Images from the scene showed an overturned sport utility vehicle.
There was no information on the seriousness of the injuries, the police spokesman said, and other details were not immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.