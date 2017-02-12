Police arrested a driver who sped, blew a stop sign and crashed into another car in Selden, all while he was under the influence of drugs on Saturday, Suffolk County police said.
Javon Harrington, 20, of Coram, was driving a 2003 Infiniti on North Evergreen Drive when he drove through the stop sign at Pine Street, crashing into a 2009 Dodge vehicle and then a tree just after 12:30 p.m., police said in a news release.
Harrington and his two passengers, Elijah Quinitchette, 24, of Coram and Eddie Bray, 20, of Coram were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital by a Selden Fire Department Ambulance, police said. Bray suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while Harrington and Quinitchette each had only minor injuries, police said.
The 19-year-old man driving the Dodge and his two passengers also were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for observation, police said.
Harrington was charged with DWI drugs and is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.
