Suffolk County police respond to East Main Street in downtown Patchogue where a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street late Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Credit: Christopher Sabella)
Suffolk County police said Tuesday they are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian crossing East Main Street in downtown Patchogue.
The pedestrian was crossing the street at Bay Avenue about 11:25 p.m. Monday when he was struck by the vehicle, a police spokeswoman said. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the spokeswoman said.
The...
The only description of the vehicle was that it was possibly a light-colored pickup truck.
Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
