A Suffolk County heroin dealer has been arrested and charged with sale of the drug that resulted in the death of a former Kings Park High School wrestling champion, according to officials.

Richard Jacobellis, 23, of Ridge, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with selling the $100 worth of heroin that killed wrestler Nicholas Weber, 20, of Kings Park, in May, according to officials. In high school, Weber was the Suffolk County wrestling champion in the 195-pound class in 2014, officials said.

Jacobellis was arrested after a joint investigation by federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Suffolk County detectives, officials said. He is scheduled to be arraigned at federal court in Central Islip later Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and distributing heroin.

If convicted, Jacobellis faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life. An attorney for Jacobellis could not be reached immediately for comment.

Officials said that Jacobellis is accused of distributing heroin on Long Island since 2012. In March 2015, one of Jacobellis’ unnamed customers overdosed on heroin Jacobellis sold him, according to officials. That victim was revived by Suffolk police who gave him Naloxone, a heroin antidote.

Jacobellis met Weber in Kings Park on May 17 to sell him the drug that resulted in his death, officials said.

Even though he knew that the heroin had caused Weber’s death, Jacobellis continued to sell the drug, officials said. Last month, Jacobellis sold heroin to an informant working for investigators, officials said.

Officials credited an online tip to the DEA for starting the investigation.