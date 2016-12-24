Police said a Medford man was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs after he was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in Coram on Friday night.

Suffolk County police said Kevin Rafferty, 32, was driving a 2014 Nissan Maxima westbound on Middle Country Road when his vehicle clipped 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe that was waiting to make a left turn.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Santa Fe was sent into an eastbound 2007 Toyota, which then struck a pole, while Rafferty’s vehicle overturned.

Rafferty was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Rafferty was charged with drug-impaired driving, police said, and he will be arraigned at a later date.

With Ellen Yan