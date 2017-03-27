A 26-year-old North Sea man was arrested after his Jeep overturned in a drunken driving crash Sunday night in Southampton and he left the scene with his dog, police said.
The driver, identified by Southampton Town police as Harrison R. Foley, was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Police said he was transported to Southampton Hospital by the Southampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and was treated for unspecified injuries suffered in the accident. He was later released on an appearance ticket and was ordered to appear for arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date, police said.
Police said Foley was driving his 2004 Jeep on Montauk Highway when he crashed it, overturning, at 9:35 p.m. Police said witnesses then called 911 to report the crash and said responding officers were able to locate and arrest Foley based on information from those witnesses, who told police Foley had left the scene — and was walking along Montauk Highway with his dog.
Police said the dog was given a clean bill of health after being transported to the Southampton Animal Shelter.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.