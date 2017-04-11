A motorist was drunk when he ran a red light in Selden and hit another vehicle, injuring the other driver, Suffolk County police said.
Selden resident Mario Alvarado, 43, was driving north on College Road at 11:45 p.m. Monday when he ran the red light and hit a vehicle going east on Middle Country Road, police said.
Alvarado was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on a charge of driving while intoxicated, police said.
The other motorist was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
