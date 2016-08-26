A portion of West Hills County Park has been “sealed” and operations at a horse riding center there are shuttered after the discovery of possible illegal dumping of construction debris and other materials, county officials said.

At a news conference at the park Friday, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said about 15 acres of the park has been closed off, and the Sweet Hills Riding Center has ceased operations while the investigation into the possible illegal dumping continues.

“Preliminary tests of dumping materials secured and received by Sweet Hills Riding Center...contain suspicious materials, suspicious processed construction material,” Bellone said. “We are shuttering operations here immediately.”

A message left at the riding center was not immediately returned Friday morning.

On Friday, the property was marked off with yellow police tape, and piles of what looked like dirt could be seen pushed up against trees along trails near the riding center.

While it was unclear how much material had allegedly been dumped at the park, Bellone said it appeared that “ground was being laid and prepared for a much larger and significant dumping of material.”

“We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those who were responsible for any actions that are damaging and destructive to our parks,” Bellone said.

Police Commissioner Tim Sini said police “were notified earlier this week” about the possible illegal dumping, and detectives from the environmental crimes unit have begun looking into the materials. The area is considered “an active crime scene,” he said.

“We will get to the bottom of this, and we will hold those accountable for their egregious actions,” Sini said.

Samples of the materials found at the park will be tested for contamination, said Bellone, who added that preliminary indications were that the materials contained construction debris.

Meanwhile, the Sweet Hills Riding Center — a county licensee that has operated at the park for “decades” — has had their operations suspended while the investigation continues, Bellone said. But the care and feeding of the 100 horses that are at the center will be permitted to continue, he said.

The investigation began after county parks officials got a tip about “disturbed property” at the park near the Sweet Hills Riding Center, according to a news release Friday.

“What’s here doesn’t happen overnight,” Suffolk Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante said.

The discovery is reminiscent of Suffolk authorities’ probe into dumping at Roberto Clemente Park and three other locations in and around Islip Town.

Six men and four companies were indicted in December 2014 after prosecutors said thousands of tons of contaminated fill, including construction and demolition debris, was dumped at the town’s park in Brentwood, a one-acre private lot in Central Islip, a six-home development for veterans in Islandia and a state-protected wetlands area in Deer Park, on the Islip-Babylon border.

Prosecutors said that dumping was motivated by “greed,” to avoid the tipping fees to dispose of the debris legally.

Four of the men — including two former town officials — and one of the companies pleaded guilty, and one of the men was found guilty of charges in connection with that probe.

“I think we’ve all become aware because of Roberto Clemente about this sort of nefarious work that’s been happening,” Bellone said on Friday. “Suffolk County is a very big place...and it’s clear that there are certain people who think they can profit by dumping on these treasures that belong to every single one of us in Suffolk County.”