Two men robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts store in Shirley Wednesday morning, Suffolk County police said.
The two unarmed men entered at the store at 545 William Floyd Pkwy. just north of Northern Boulevard at 2:05 a.m. and demanded money, police said.
They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
No one was injured, police said.
Seventh Squad detectives are investigating, police said.
