Two men robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts store in Shirley Wednesday morning, Suffolk County police said.

The two unarmed men entered at the store at 545 William Floyd Pkwy. just north of Northern Boulevard at 2:05 a.m. and demanded money, police said.

They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

No one was injured, police said.

Seventh Squad detectives are investigating, police said.

