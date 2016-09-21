An East Islip limousine driver carrying a family home from the airport violated Leandra’s Law and drove away from a highway patrol officer who tried to stop him Tuesday at a Sayville crash scene, Suffolk County police said.

The driver, Michael Winn, 64, owner of Crossroads Limo Service, was arrested on multiple charges just before 9 p.m. about a half-mile from the Sunrise Highway crash, which he was not involved in, police said.

Winn was driving a family of five, including a 22-month-old boy, from Kennedy Airport to their home in Sayville when he approached the accident scene on the highway, between exits 49 and 50, according to a news release.

With traffic slowed because of the crash, a driver behind Winn’s 2005 Lincoln told Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Joy he thought Winn was driving erratically, police said.

Joy, who was on foot, asked Winn to pull over, but Winn drove off.

Winn did stop after his passengers shouted at him and additional Highway Patrol units converged on his limousine, according to a news release.

Neither the child, his parents, both 30, his grandfather, 60, nor his grandmother, 58, was injured, police said.

Winn, of Keswick Drive, is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a passenger 15 or younger, a felony under Leandra’s Law; driving while intoxicated; endangering the welfare of a child; and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Under Leandra’s Law, passed in 2009, drivers who are intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child 15 or younger in the vehicle can be charged with a felony. The law was passed after the death of Leandra Rosado, 11, who was killed in 2009 in a DWI accident after the minivan in which she was a passenger crashed on West Side Highway in Manhattan.