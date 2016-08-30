Police are searching for a man who they said robbed a couple Monday evening in their East Meadow home — using a large fork as a weapon. The victims — a man, 91, and his wife, 87 — were not injured in the home invasion, police said.
Nassau County police said the robbery occurred at the home on Apple Lane at about 5:15 p.m.
The woman opened the rear door of the home to find a clean-shaven man, perhaps about 20 years old, who then forced his way into the house, placing a fork to the woman’s throat.
The robber then confronted the husband in the hallway, pushing him to the floor in the bathroom, police said.
Police said the suspect then stole cash, credit cards and jewelry before fleeing out the back of the house.
Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.
All calls will remain confidential.
