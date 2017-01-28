Suffolk County police are looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in East Patchogue early Saturday.
A man walked into the convenience store on Kane Avenue and Montauk Highway at around 4 a.m., displayed a handgun and stole cash and cigarettes, a police spokeswoman said. The man fled on foot after the heist, the spokeswoman said.
Detectives from the Fifth Squad are investigating.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
