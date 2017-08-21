A federal judge on Monday delayed the imprisonment of former Suffolk County Conservative Party leader Edward Walsh — which was to begin Tuesday — while he holds a hearing to determine whether Walsh is entitled to a new trial because the government did not hand over evidence favorable to his defense, according to court papers filed by his attorneys.
Walsh, 51, of East Islip, who also was a lieutenant in the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, was convicted in March 2016 of wire fraud and theft of government services and sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Suffolk sheriff’s department while golfing, gambling and politicking on county time.
But U.S. District Judge Arthur Spatt on Monday ordered the date of Walsh’s imprisonment to be delayed until at least Oct. 17 so that he can consider the new-trial motion.
At Walsh’s sentencing in June, Spatt also ordered him to make $202,000 in restitution, forfeit an additional $245,000, and serve 3 years supervised release.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.