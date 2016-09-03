Eight people were charged with impaired driving after they were stopped at a police sobriety checkpoint in Huntington Station overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.
A total of 563 vehicles went through the checkpoint that operated from 11:15 p.m. Friday to 3:10 a.m. Saturday at the Long Island Rail Road parking lot on Route 110 at Church Street, Suffolk police said in a news release. Officers from Suffolk Police’s Highway Patrol Bureau and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority police conducted the checkpoint, police said.
Seven motorists — ranging in age from 30 to 52 and from Huntington Station, Baldwin, Huntington, Ridge, and Bohemia and Westminster, Maryland — were arrested for driving while intoxicated, police said.
An eighth person — a 32-year-old upstate Nyack man — was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, police said.
Two vehicles also were seized, police said.
“The operation was conducted as part of the continuing Labor Day holiday enforcement efforts for the prevention of injuries and fatalities associated with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs,” the news release stated.
All eight were scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip.
