A Roosevelt woman attacked two police officers who stopped her car because she was suspected of stealing from an Elmont pharmacy, Nassau County police said.

Jonita Martinez, 27, was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, petty larceny, resisting arrest, criminal possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct, police said.

Officers stopped her black Toyota Yaris at Hempstead Turnpike and Hendrickson Avenue in Elmont at 4:20 p.m. Thursday because it matched the description of the car driven by a woman who had just committed a larceny at the CVS pharmacy at 1797 Dutch Broadway, about 1.3 miles away, police said.

The officers saw Martinez drop a marijuana cigarette as she was being taken out of the car and when an officer went to pick it up, she hit the officer in the face, police said.

As the officers tried to arrest her, she kicked and flailed her arms, causing the officers to fall into a fence and injuring one of them, police said. Martinez fell to ground and kicked an officer in the chest, police said.

The officers suffered a cut above the eye, a chipped elbow bone and chest pains, police said.

Martinez was held awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.