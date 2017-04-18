An Elmont man was arrested on Tuesday at his job for promoting the sexual performance by a child, Nassau police said.
Julio Aracena, 32, downloaded “several thousand images and videos” of child pornography to his home computer, according to an investigation that stretched from December 2016 to March 2017, police said.
Armed with a warrant, the Nassau police’s Special Victims Squad Child Exploitation Section and the FBI Long Island Child Exploitation Task Force searched the defendant’s residence, the police said.
Aracena will be charged with four counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and four counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child when he is arraigned on Wednesday at First District Court.
