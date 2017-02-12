Nassau County police said they are investigating the shooting of an Elmont man Saturday night.
At 6:14 p.m., police were called to a home on Holland Avenue and found the man, 37, with a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to Fifth Precinct detectives.
The man, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a shattered femur and listed in stable condition.
A shotgun was recovered at the scene but no further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
