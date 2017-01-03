Former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke has been transferred to the low-security federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, to serve out the remainder of his 46-month prison sentence, according to his attorney and federal Bureau of Prison records.

Burke, 52, who was convicted of beating a man who stole a duffel bag from his department SUV and then masterminding a cover up of the assault, had requested that he be sent to the federal prison at Otisville in Orange County so he could be as near as possible to his mother who has cancer.

Otisville is the closest federal prison to St. James where Burke has lived with his mother Frances. Otisville is 125 miles from St. James; Allenwood 225 miles.

“It’s a reasonable distance,” Burke’s attorney, John Meringolo, of Manhattan, said Tuesday morning in reference to Allenwood.

Meringolo said he has not had a chance to talk with his client since he was transferred from the federal detention center in Brooklyn Wednesday. Burke has been held in Brooklyn since his arrest by U.S. District Judge Leonard Wexler as a danger to the community because of his still possible influence on the Suffolk police department.

The prison bureau does not announce the transfer of prisoners until after they are accomplished for security reasons. Officials with the Bureau of Prisons in Washington or at Allenwood could not immediately be reached for comment

Meringolo had asked for Burke to be assigned to Otisville, saying “it would avoid unnecessary family hardship.” And Wexler also recommended Otisville, but the judge noted that his recommendation was advisory and the Bureau of Prisons makes the final determination of where a prisoner is housed.

Allenwood, near Williamsport, where the Little League World Series is played, is actually three separate federal detention facilities: a maximum-, medium- and minimum- — or low-security prison, where Burke was assigned.

Though Burke was sentenced to 46 months, with credit for time already served in Brooklyn and time for good behavior, he could be released in 28 months.