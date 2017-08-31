A former counselor at a Melville day camp admitted in court Thursday that he tied up an 11-year-old boy and sexually abused him while another counselor video recorded it.

David Greenberg, 37, now of North Carolina but formerly of Suffolk County, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual act and possessing a sexual performance by a child. He will be sentenced in October to 25 years in prison.

Moments later in Riverhead, Suffolk County Court Judge Barbara Kahn sentenced Greenberg’s friend and co-counselor at Kenwal Day Camp, Keith Meyn, to 15 years in prison for use of a child in a sexual performance.

The mother of the boy, now 13, held up a photo of her son and dared Meyn to look at him. Meyn, 35, of Oakdale, turned his head away from her.

“I know you don’t want to look,” the mother said. “He’s better than you. You tried to destroy an innocent child, but he’s better than you.”

Assistant District Attorney John Cortes said that what the two men did to the boy, who was not a camper, and others, who were campers, was “shocking. It’s horrific.”

Greenberg is already serving 25 to 35 years in North Carolina for sex and child pornography crimes committed there involving the boy and others, Cortes said.

During questioning by Cortes, Greenberg said he was involved in the Civil Air Patrol’s child cadet program and mentored children there before becoming a counselor at Camp Kenwal for several years.

At the camp, he said he photographed boys’ genitals and kept the pictures on a computer.

He also admitted having sex with Meyn while watching a video of underage boys engaged in sexual activity. Greenberg initially balked at admitting that until Cortes said he would “prefer not to have to play the video” they used in open court, but would if he had to.

Another time, Greenberg said he and Meyn gave underage boys alcohol in a vehicle, and then recorded them displaying their genitals.

Greenberg said the boy he abused was a family friend and sometimes he would baby-sit him. From the time the boy was 8 to 11 years old Greenberg engaged in what Cortes called “chronic sexual abuse of the child,” sometimes in front of Meyn.

Finally, one day in the fall of 2013, Greenberg said, he tied the boy to a bed and performed oral sex on him while Meyn video recorded it.

Meyn declined to speak when he was sentenced.

His attorney, Donald Mates Jr. of Hauppauge, said he planned to appeal the sentence as “unduly harsh for his minimal involvement in what is a horrific act.”

Another Kenwal counselor, Jay Marcello, 25, of Wantagh, has pending charges of touching campers inappropriately and disseminating indecent material to them.

Cortes said the camp itself does not face criminal charges.