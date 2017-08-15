A former Levittown volunteer firefighter is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he faked Army deployment orders in order to gain pension credits for firefighting calls he never went on.

Authorities on Tuesday arrested Raymond Nicholson III, 34, of Levittown, charging him with two counts each of criminal possession of a forged instrument and offering a false instrument for filing.

The Nassau County district attorney’s office said Nicholson, who works as a Border Patrol agent at John F. Kennedy Airport, faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted.

A judge released him on his own recognizance after an arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead.

Nicholson’s attorney, Brian Griffin of Garden City, said his client has spent “the majority of his adult life” in service to his country and community.

“His service and sacrifice should be commended. Today he entered a not guilty plea and we intend to address this matter fully and vigorously in court,” Griffin said.

Nicholson is now on modified duty at his Border Patrol job, according to Griffin.

Prosecutors are alleging that in 2016 and 2017, Nicholson — who was honorably discharged from the Army in 2006 — handed in falsified active duty orders to the Levittown Fire Department.

The 2016 set of fake Army orders said he was to report to Andrews Air Force Base for 364 days, and the 2017 set of fake orders said he had to report to the World Trade Center for 180 days, according to prosecutors.

Active duty orders meant Nicholson didn’t have to meet a quota for fire call responses, but still was credited with time toward a pension.

The district attorney’s office said a fire department audit showed Nicholson hadn’t been on active duty at those times, and in May, a department attorney filed a complaint with prosecutors.

Nicholson has resigned from his volunteer role, which he began in 2006, according to authorities.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement Tuesday that she was grateful the fire department brought the case to her office for prosecution.

“Falsifying government documents to receive unearned benefits is a serious crime that victimizes taxpayers,” the statement added.