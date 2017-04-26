A jury on Wednesday convicted former Islip Town Public Safety Commissioner John J. Carney of three misdemeanor coercion charges in a case involving Civil Service hiring in the Town of Islip.
Jurors in State Supreme Court in Central Islip acquitted him on the top four felony bribe-receiving charges as well as nine misdemeanor charges, including four official misconduct and five other coercion...
