HIGHLIGHTS John Carney, Michael Allen charged with bribery, misconduct

Allegedly coerced 4 people to pass up job offers from the town

Former Islip Town Public Safety Commissioner John Carney, who resigned one week ago citing health reasons, was indicted Tuesday along with an assistant chief fire marshal on felony and misdemeanor charges.

The indictment alleges that Carney and Michael Allen, in their official town capacities, coerced four individuals to pass up job offers from the Town of Islip so that the pair could reach candidates lower on the civil service list, Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Kevin Ward said.

Carney and Allen were each charged with four felonies and 12 misdemeanors and appeared before State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho in his Central Islip courtroom around noon.

Carney, 54, and Allen, 41, who turned themselves in Tuesday morning, pleaded not guilty, said Robert Clifford, a spokesman to Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota. Neither defendant has a prior criminal record, Clifford said.

The felony charges each carry a maximum prison sentence of 2 1/3 to 7 years, if convicted, according to the district attorney’s office.

Outside of court, Carney’s attorney, James Pascarella of Mineola, said the charges against his client were politically motivated. Allen’s attorney, Stephen G. McCarthy Jr. of Manhattan, declined to comment.

The two defendants each face four charges of third-degree bribe receiving, a D-class felony, as well as 12 A-class misdemeanors: four charges of official misconduct and eight counts of second-degree coercion, according to the indictment.

For the bribe receiving counts, the indictment alleges that on or about the end of March, “both being public servants, and acting in concert and aiding each other, solicited, accepted or agreed to accept benefit” from four individuals unidentified in the indictment but whose identity is known to the grand jury, “upon agreement or understanding that the subjects’ vote, opinion, judgment, action, decision or exercise of discretion as public service would thereby be influenced.”

For the official misconduct counts, Carney and Allen, during interviews for the civil service position of fire marshal in late March, allegedly “threatened to remove” four people from a civil service list. The two defendants acted in concert and aided each other “with the intent to obtain a benefit or deprive another person from benefit ... knowing such act was unauthorized,” the indictment states.

Four of the coercion counts against Carney and Allen state that the two men acted in concert and “compelled or induced” four individuals to decline the positions by instilling “a fear that if the demand were not complied with, the defendants or another would use or abuse their positions as public servants by performing some act within or related to their official duties in such a manner as so to affect some person adversely,” according to the indictment.

The coercion counts allege that Carney and Allen acted in concert to decline the jobs by instilling “a fear that if the demand were not complied with, the defendants or another would perform an act which would not in itself materially benefit the defendants but which is calculated to harm another person materially with respect to his or her health, safety, business, calling, career, financial condition, reputation or personal relationship,” the indictment states.

Ward said in court that the district attorney’s office is “ready for trial” on both indictments. Carney and Allen were released on their own recognizance and are due back in court on Oct. 12.

An Islip Town spokeswoman, Caroline Smith, said officials were notified of the alleged wrongdoing on April 19. She said Allen has been placed on modified administrative duty while town officials “evaluate the situation.” She said the town did not force Carney to resign last week.

“We’re saddened to learn about the issue and hope that at the end of the day he will be exonerated of these charges,” Smith said.