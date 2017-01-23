A retired music teacher, who taught for almost 40 years in Long Island school districts, was sentenced Monday to 32 months in federal court in Central Islip on a child pornography charge.
David Kopstein, 70, of Franklin Square, was also sentenced to 5 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Arthur Spatt. Kopstein was also ordered to undergo mental health counseling and was fined $5,000.
Kopstein, who had taught for 38 years in the West Hempstead and Port Washington districts, was arrested in July 2015 on charges of possession and transportation of child pornography. Kopstein was not accused of abusing any students.
Kopstein’s arrest came six years after a son, Scott Kopstein, also of Franklin Square, was arrested on child pornography charges. Scott Kopstein eventually served 5 years in prison.
The elder Kopstein, an expert trumpet player, played that instrument in a number of bands on Long lsland, as well as part of traditional brass band that played for the Civil War series on public television.
In addition, Kopstein donated his time to sound “Taps” at military funerals.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.